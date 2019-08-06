Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $74,525.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.36 or 0.01953972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00052005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

