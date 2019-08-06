ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of ECIFY remained flat at $$2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 267,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.64.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

