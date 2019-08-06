Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.94

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $6.69. Educational Development shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

In other news, insider Keefe Daniel E. O acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,574.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Educational Development worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

