Edmp Inc. Sells 555 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

