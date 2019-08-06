Edmp Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 318.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.1% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Oppenheimer lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

