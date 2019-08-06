Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 748,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,814. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

