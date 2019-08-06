Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Price Up 7.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.14, approximately 2,295,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 726,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

In other news, CEO Rod R. Little purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marisa Iasenza purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.78 per share, for a total transaction of $72,116.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $1,079,832. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $131,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.2% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

