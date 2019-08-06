Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $8.23 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000. Koninklijke Philips accounts for 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

