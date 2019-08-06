Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $97,648,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $97,092,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 69.7% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 413,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after buying an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 555,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,896,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,606,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.82. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Bank of America raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

