Edge Capital Group LLC Has $35.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,453,000 after buying an additional 3,824,768 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,325,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,586,000 after buying an additional 2,345,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,810,000 after buying an additional 3,299,786 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,089,000 after buying an additional 10,896,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,221,000 after buying an additional 9,917,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46.

