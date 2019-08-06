Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,241 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,759,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,832,000 after buying an additional 170,861 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,155,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 964,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 936,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

