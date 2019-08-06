Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

TSM opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.2756 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

