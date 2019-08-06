Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.10% of NewMarket worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $1,469,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $444.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.58. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $352.89 and a 52 week high of $470.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.93.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 47.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NewMarket Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

