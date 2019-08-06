Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after acquiring an additional 308,810 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $3,719,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,864,805 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

