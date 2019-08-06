Echostar (SATS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Echostar to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Echostar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 375,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. Echostar has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $49.93.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $2,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,011.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 51.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SATS. Raymond James cut their price target on Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

