Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

