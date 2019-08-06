Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will report $433.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.70 million to $437.83 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $430.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE EV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 32,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,031. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Eaton Vance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 208,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 24,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

