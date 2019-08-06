Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.58

Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 20474336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.36.

Dukemount Capital Company Profile (LON:DKE)

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

