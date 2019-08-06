Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Gap Down to $21.81

Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.29, but opened at $21.81. Dropbox shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 180,638 shares traded.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get Dropbox alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $409,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,227 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,495,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.