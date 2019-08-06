Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 346.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 346.50 ($4.53).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRX. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Drax Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DRX stock traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching GBX 286.80 ($3.75). The company had a trading volume of 772,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton purchased 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £48,425 ($63,275.84). Also, insider John Baxter purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £18,830 ($24,604.73).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

