DOWCOIN (DOW) Trading Down 25% This Week

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One DOWCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $29,798.00 and approximately $2,399.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00382421 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00084142 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002609 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006771 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOW is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

