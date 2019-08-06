Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Trading Up 11.9% on Strong Earnings

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)’s share price was up 11.9% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.85, approximately 152,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 97,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 87,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.67.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

