Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Trading Up 11.9% on Strong Earnings

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)’s share price was up 11.9% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.85, approximately 152,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 97,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.
The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.67.
About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
