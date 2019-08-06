Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.76 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PLOW. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE:PLOW traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. 70,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,785. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $900.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.37 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

