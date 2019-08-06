Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

DOM traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOM shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.22 ($3.62).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

