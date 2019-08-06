Doliver Advisors LP Takes Position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 73.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 555,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 23.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 454,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 16.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 281,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 93.6% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 203,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 98,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JRO opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

