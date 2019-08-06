Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $44.70, 4,604,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,337,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. FBN Securities started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $615,076.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $548,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,988 shares of company stock worth $31,067,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $824,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 118.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 852,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,191,000 after acquiring an additional 461,404 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,677,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,981,000 after acquiring an additional 134,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

