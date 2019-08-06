Dock (DOCK) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Kucoin. Dock has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,685,359 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

