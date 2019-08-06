DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. DLH had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,633. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.95. DLH has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DLHC. ValuEngine downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

