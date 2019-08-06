Dirk Kuyper Sells 11,614 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Director Dirk Kuyper sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,058,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dirk Kuyper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Dirk Kuyper sold 8,970 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $744,510.00.

CNMD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,622. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CONMED by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CONMED by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $33,144,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

