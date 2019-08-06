Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $22.08, 71,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,761,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 75,004 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter.

