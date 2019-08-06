Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Down to $46.13

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.98, but opened at $46.13. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 148,617 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

