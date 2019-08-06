Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $17.06

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $17.06. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 4,739,571 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

