Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0035 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $797,226.00 and $23.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00783771 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004393 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

