Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.85 million. On average, analysts expect Diamond S Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSSI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 3,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. purchased 39,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $490,971.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Fogarty purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 77,446 shares of company stock worth $926,192 in the last 90 days.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

