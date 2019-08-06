Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Increases Dividend to $2.11 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 2.111 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Diageo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Diageo has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diageo to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Diageo stock opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.40. Diageo has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $176.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

