Diageo plc (DGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,381.50 ($44.19) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,403.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 30,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, with a total value of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,013 shares of company stock worth $98,593,479.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price (down previously from GBX 3,550 ($46.39)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,355.36 ($43.84).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

