DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $166.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DexCom exited the second quarter on a strong note, wherein both the top and bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Strong contributions from the Sensor and Transmitter segments have been key catalysts. Further, solid guidance instills optimism in the stock. The glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for DexCom. Opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide DexCom a competitive edge in the MedTech space. Meanwhile, cutthroat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices remains a headwind.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.35.

DexCom stock opened at $142.13 on Monday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 473.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $694,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $46,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $8,207,313. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DexCom by 71.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,642,000 after buying an additional 485,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after buying an additional 205,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after buying an additional 152,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,436,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in DexCom by 352.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 121,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

