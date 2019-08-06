DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $13,291.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $13,291.00 and $14,375.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,484,798,482 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

