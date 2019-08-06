Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €48.99 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.99 ($56.96).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHER shares. Barclays set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up €1.24 ($1.44) on Friday, reaching €43.53 ($50.62). The stock had a trading volume of 214,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1 year high of €49.88 ($58.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -212.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.66.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

