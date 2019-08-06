Datacoin (DTC) Trading Up 36.6% Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 83.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $31,337.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004448 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000614 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00076367 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 38,199,638 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

