Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $162.73 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $948.05 million and approximately $162.73 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $105.73 or 0.00900266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24, Kucoin and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003933 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000703 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000402 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,966,333 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, OKEx, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, xBTCe, Bittylicious, Negocie Coins, Exmo, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Coindeal, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinroom, COSS, Kucoin, Mercatox, Coinrail, Liqui, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, Ovis, BX Thailand, ACX, WEX, Bisq, Graviex, Crex24, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, C-CEX, Coinhub, Stocks.Exchange, LocalTrade, Indodax, Huobi, Coinsquare, Kuna, Coinbe, Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Binance, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Iquant, LBank, BitBay, CoinExchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bibox, Exrates, C2CX, ABCC, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, WazirX, CEX.IO, Livecoin, B2BX, YoBit, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Cryptomate, CryptoBridge, Bitinka, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kraken and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

