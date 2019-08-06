CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) will be releasing its Q2 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 111.27%. The company had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTMX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

