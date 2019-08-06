CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.18.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

