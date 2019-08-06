CyberMiles Market Capitalization Achieves $29.47 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $29.47 million and $4.81 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDCM, Huobi and Tokenomy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00809282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bibox, Huobi, Binance, Koinex, Zebpay, BCEX, IDCM, Tokenomy, CoinBene, Bithumb, Cobinhood, DragonEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

