CSP (CSPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432. CSP has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

