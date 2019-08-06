Crypto Sports Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $326,730.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003034 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,782,216 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,097 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

