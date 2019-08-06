Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.44. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

