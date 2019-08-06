Critical Review: NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Farfetch (NASDAQ:FTCH)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

NetEase pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Farfetch does not pay a dividend. NetEase pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

45.9% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 10.94% 17.05% 9.35% Farfetch N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetEase and Farfetch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $9.77 billion 2.87 $930.91 million $6.87 31.10 Farfetch $602.38 million 8.87 -$155.57 million ($0.59) -30.20

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NetEase and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 10 0 2.91 Farfetch 0 2 11 0 2.85

NetEase presently has a consensus price target of $280.34, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $28.08, suggesting a potential upside of 57.59%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than NetEase.

Summary

NetEase beats Farfetch on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

