Critical Review: Fang (NYSE:SFUN) versus CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fang and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $303.02 million 0.55 -$114.91 million $0.50 3.76 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fang.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fang and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 2 1 0 0 1.33 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fang presently has a consensus target price of $11.18, indicating a potential upside of 494.86%. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Fang’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fang is more favorable than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -20.22% 6.08% 2.06% CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH beats Fang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

