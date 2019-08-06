Critical Elements (CVE:CRE) Trading Down 5%

Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 57,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 147,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 million and a PE ratio of -17.27.

Critical Elements Company Profile (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum property that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

